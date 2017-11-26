Meet the police artist who is honoring fallen heroes

Philadelphia (CNN) – It was a botched robbery that led to Philadelphia police officer Sgt. Robert Wilson’s death in 2015.

Wilson had just stopped in to pick up a video game for his son’s excellent report card when he ran into two men attempting to burglarize the video store.

Suddenly, the men opened fire on him, said fellow cop Jonny Castro.

“He drew their fire away from the customers, basically, saving their lives,” Castro said.

Wilson’s heroic efforts set in motion a new journey for Castro.

Now he’s a forensic composite artist for the Philadelphia Police Department.

And Castro uses his artistic ability to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters and military servicemembers killed in the line of duty.

“On the one year anniversary of [Wilson’s] death, I spoke with his sister and asked her if she would mind if I painted a portrait of him,” recalled Castro.

“He was promoted to sergeant at his funeral, so he never had any photos in a sergeant’s uniform. So, I’ve painted him wearing his dress uniform with sergeant stripes and with his medals on — medal of honor and medal of valor. His family loved it.”

Wilson’s portrait became Castro’s first work of art paying tribute to fallen heroes across the country. Now on portrait of valor number 107, he finds it a challenge to keep up with the number of police deaths in the line of duty.

“I can’t do every single officer. Right now, I’m behind … but even when I start working on one, I’ll get the notification that another was killed somewhere else.”

Art student to Army vet

Castro’s love of art and sketching started at an early age because of his father’s influence.

“My dad was a big artist, he taught me a lot,” Castro said.

After beginning art school, 9/11 happened and Castro felt compelled to join the Army.

“I decided to finish out my freshman year. My dad was a Vietnam veteran. He served two of the worst years over there, and he told me a lot of stories about it and I wanted to experience that,” recalled Castro.

He spent nearly a year serving in Iraq before he returned home and joined the Philadelphia Police Department.

Castro uses a virtual paintbrush and a digital tablet and spends roughly 8-10 hours on each portrait. He does this in his spare time off from his policing job in the graphic arts unit. Since he began his self-funded art project, Castro paints two portraits a week.

Castro creates his portraits with a virtual paintbrush and a digital tablet.

He researches the fallen officer before rendering a blot that aims to capture each story of bravery in every image. Once finished, Castro contacts the fallen officer’s department and shares a signed copy, often framed, with the department and the officer’s family.