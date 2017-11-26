Hit-and-run leaves 4 dead, 6 injured in San Pablo, California

SAN PABLO, Calif. (CBS) – A hit-and-run suspect has been arrested in connection with a chain reaction crash that killed four people and left six others injured in California, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

The crash took place in San Pablo late Saturday evening around 8 p.m. local time. It involved five vehicles and one car was flipped over by the impact of the collision.

The suspect was injured and four other drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Fred Lowe of Sacramento has been has charged with vehicular manslaughter, felony drinking and driving, and felony hit-and-run, the California Highway Patrol said. He was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Authorities said the crash was so horrific they could not tell the identity or ages of the victims, but said at least one of the victims is a minor.