For the Record: Noel Gallagher

| In 1994 the album “Definitely Maybe,” by the group Oasis, became the fastest-selling debut in British history. They followed that with a worldwide smash, “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory.” Noel Gallagher, the band’s highly-praised songwriter, quit Oasis in 2009 and formed his own band, the High Flying Birds. They’ve just released their third album, “Who Built the Moon?” Correspondent Anthony Mason visits Gallagher’s native Manchester for a conversation with the musician about his past, his sibling rivalry, and what he regrets (if anything).

