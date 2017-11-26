Carson Wentz, Eagles can become NFL's 1st to win 10 games



AP Photo/Michael Perez

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league’s past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

