Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons

Arizona State fired coach Todd Graham on Sunday after six seasons with the Sun Devils that earned five bowl trips.

Graham was 46-31 overall and 31-23 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils (7-5, 6-2 Pac-12) beat rival Arizona on Saturday to finish second in the Pac-12 South behind Southern California, but the program is not on the trajectory athletic director Ray Anderson wanted.

Anderson announced that Graham and his staff would stay on through the Sun Devils’ bowl game. Arizona State scheduled a 1 p.m. MT news conference with Anderson.

“From the moment he arrived in Tempe, Todd helped change the culture and emphasized the student in student-athlete here at Arizona State, elevating the program to unprecedented heights in the classroom and strong citizenship across the board,” Anderson said in a statement. “However, our athletic department, university and community expect our football program to compete on the field for Pac-12 titles, be competitively consistent and qualify to participate in major bowl games on a regular basis. In evaluating Todd’s body of work over a four-year period, it became clear that a change is necessary.”

Graham, 52, has three seasons left on a contract that runs through the 2020 season and is owed $12 million.

Graham came to Arizona State after one season at Pittsburgh, and won 28 games and a Pac-12 south title in his first three seasons, but slipped to 18-19 over the last three years.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25