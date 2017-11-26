11/26: Robert Dallek, Ron Chernow, Nancy Koehn, and Mark Updegrove

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| This week on “Face the Nation,” host John Dickerson sits down with Robert Dallek, author of “Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life,” Ron Chernow, author of “Grant,” Nancy Koehn, author of “Forged in Crisis,” and Mark Updegrove, author of “The Last Republicans” for a discussion about their works which examine leadership in times of crisis. Plus, Walter Isaacson discusses his new book “Leonardo da Vinci” which explores the life and work of the original renaissance man.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cold Case: Leonard Collier
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Driver ejected in crash on Highway 58
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local Businesses urge residents to #ShopSmall for Small Business Saturday
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now