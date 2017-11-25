Weather Update: Saturday Evening, November 25, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Clouds clearing out!

Skies clearing out this evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunny skies will return for Sunday with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Clear and cold Sunday with lows back in the low 30’s.

Continued sunshine for the start of the work week. Temperatures will be a bit higher with highs 60°-64° through Wednesday and lows in the upper 30s to around 40°.

A cold front will move through on Thursday with more clouds and areas of rain. Highs will be near 60°.

Cooler and drier weather is expected to return by next Friday.