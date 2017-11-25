Time magazine disputes Trump’s “Person of the Year” tweet

In a Friday evening tweet, Mr. Trump wrote the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Mr. Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Mr. Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances. In 2015, Mr. Trump tweeted that he was a “big favorite” for Time’s Person of the Year, but the magazine “would never pick me.”

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

Mr. Trump’s tweet spawned many knock-offs, with even tennis star Andy Murray and comedian Billy Eichner weighing in.

Andy Murray ✔@andy_murray Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! 3,6973,697 Replies



