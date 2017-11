East Ridge, TN (WDEF) – East Ridge police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occured late last evening on Edwin Lane in East Ridge.

Authorities report officers arrived on the scene after a victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim informed officers he was walking up to a vacant home on Edwin Lane, when a man shot a weapon several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with News 12 Now as more information becomes available.