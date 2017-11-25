Search for 73-Year-Old Continues in the Harrison Area

(WDEF) – This morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with rescue personnel from several agencies, continue the search efforts for James “Frank” Franklin Gray, 73, who was last seen yesterday between 1pm – 3pm at 10207 Snow Hill Road in the Harrison area.

He was wearing jeans and a grey & blue flannel shirt.

His wife explained to police and rescue personnel that her husband would take walks on a regular basis and always returned home.

Agencies responding in the search are as follows:

-Highway 58 VFD

-Hamilton County STARS

-Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue

-Dallas Bay VFD

-Mowbray VFD

-Sale Creek VFD

-Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services

-Hamilton County Marine Rescue

-Tri-State Mutual Aid Chiefs, Mike Williams, and Winston Shields Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

-Bradley County Fire Rescue will be staging at Highway 58 VFD stations for any additional emergency calls.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are asking the general public if they have seen Mr. Gray to call 423-622-0022.

Photo from: Hamilton County, TN Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security