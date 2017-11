November 25, 2017, 8:43 AM | Lukas Nelson started playing guitar at 11 and on school breaks would hit the road with his dad, country music legend Willie Nelson. He formed Promise of the Real in college and the band took off, recording three albums, backing Neil Young on tour and averaging more than 200 shows a year. Now, their new self-titled album is gaining critical praise.

