November 25, 2017, 7:54 AM | It was 75 years ago this weekend that “Casablanca” made its debut. The romance, set against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied Morocco, was a commercial and critical success. The film won three Oscars, catapulted Ingrid Bergman to stardom and turned Humphrey Bogart into Hollywood’s highest paid actor. Tony Dokoupil reports.

