Driver ejected in crash on Highway 58

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says one person was flown to a local hospital after being ejected in a crash on Highway 58.

According to officials, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. when a Saturn travelling north on Highway 58 was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F-150.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred as the F-150 left the stop sign on Greenwood Road at Highway 58.

The Saturn rolled and the driver was ejected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the passenger of the Saturn and the driver of the F-150 were not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.