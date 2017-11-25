Chen wins Skate America, Rippon 2nd with dislocated shoulder

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — American skater Nathan Chen locked up a spot in his second straight Grand Prix Final, winning the men’s competition at Skate America despite a disappointing free skate Saturday.

Countryman Adam Rippon finished second and also qualified despite falling and dislocating his right shoulder on his first jump.

Chen struggled on a few of his five quad jump attempts, including a fall on a quad flip early in the program. The 18-year-old emerging star was second behind Rippon in the free skate with 171.76 points and won with a two-day total of 275.88s.

Chen finished second at last year’s Final. This year’s event is next month in Japan.

Rippon skated almost flawlessly after popping his arm back into place on the ice, punching his Final ticket with a 177.41 and 266.45 total.

Russia’s Sergei Voronov was third at 257.49 and also earned a Final spot. Ross Miner, the other U.S. skater, finished sixth.

Israel’s Daniel Samohin withdrew after dislocating his left shoulder on a fall. Samohin’s arm dangled at his side as he skated off, and at least one young girl in the stands cried as he left.