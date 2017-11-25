Charred body found on top of commuter train, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS News) — Authorities say a burned body was found on top of a commuter train at a station in Philadelphia.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials would only say a “medical emergency” had occurred on Thursday at the Jefferson Station, in the city’s downtown area. But a police official confirmed that a body was found.

A SEPTA spokesman told CBS Philadelphia it’s believed the body was on top of the train as it entered the station, but it’s not immediately clear how long the body had been there.

The spokesman says the victim was not a SEPTA employee.

Authorities said the body appears to be a man aged 16 to 20. The man had severe burns all over his face and body. Philadelphia police are trying to determine how the man died, and where.

The incident delayed regional rail service during the morning rush, but regular service was restored by 10 a.m.