6 children shot on street, 1 fatally; public’s help sought

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles near a Cleveland liquor store had stepped outside of the store with his father after the shooting started and was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities identified the boy as Abdel Latif Bashiti.

His father owned the liquor store.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the store when a group of three to four males opened fire.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says it’s believed the shooters also are juveniles.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)