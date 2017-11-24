Weather Update: Friday Morning, November 24, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry through the weekend.



After a cold start to ‘Black Friday’, temperatures will climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected through the afternoon.

Tonight, a few more clouds will roll into the area. That will keep temperatures in the low 40s for Saturday morning.

More clouds around for Saturday, but we will remain dry. Highs will be around 60°.

Sunny skies will return for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The first part of next week will see continued sunshine with highs back in the upper 50’s to near 60 and lows in the low to mid 30’s. More sunshine and a little warmer for Tuesday with highs in the low 60’s.

There is little to no chance of rain until late next week.