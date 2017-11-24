Vols Basketball Team Beats N.C. State For Third Place in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) – Grant Williams scored 14 points to help Tennessee beat North Carolina State 67-58 in Friday’s third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jordan Bowden scored all 10 of his points after halftime for the Volunteers (4-1). That included a long jumper to beat the shot clock with 43.3 seconds left, keeping Tennessee in control down the stretch as the Wolfpack tried to mount a comeback.

Tennessee shot 38 percent but made 8 of 18 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 21 Wolfpack turnovers. That secured its best finish in an early-season tournament since finishing third in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2011.

Allerik Freeman scored 14 points to lead N.C. State (5-2), which opened its stay in the Bahamas with an upset of No. 2 Arizona. But the Wolfpack made too many mistakes and went just 3 of 16 from 3-point range to suffer a second straight loss.