Time magazine disputes Trump's “Person of the Year” tweet

Time magazine is disputing President Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Mr. Trump wrote the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Mr. Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Mr. Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances. In 2015, Mr. Trump tweeted that he was a “big favorite” for Time’s Person of the Year, but the magazine “would never pick me.”

I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite They picked person who is ruining Germany — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2015

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

Mr. Trump’s tweet spawned many knock-offs, with even tennis star Andy Murray and comedian Billy Eichner weighing in.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017