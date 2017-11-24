Texas woman accused of mailing bombs to Obama, Abbott

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs to President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2016 that prosecutors say could have maimed or killed the two leaders.

Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month on six counts, including mailing injurious articles and transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure.

Records show the 46-year-old woman is being held at the Houston federal detention center.

Federal investigators traced the improvised explosive device sent to Obama to Poff because of some cat hair found under an address label. The device contained a cellphone, a cigarette package and a salad dressing cap.

Poff’s attorney, Ashley Kaper, declined to talk to an Associated Press reporter Friday.

Share:

Related Videos

JCPenney at Hamilton Place sees sales boost after earlier open on Thanksgiving
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
JCPenney at Hamilton Place sees sales boost after earlier open on Thanksgiving
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County shoppers begin Thanksgiving Day
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Community Kitchen delivers Thanksgiving meals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now