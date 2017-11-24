Seth Meyers to host Golden Globe Awards

Seth Meyers is taking on hosting duties at the upcoming Golden Globes. The news was announced on Thanksgiving Day in a statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards”, said HFPA President Meher Tatna in a statement. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

The “Late Night” host recently signed on to emcee the star-studded awards show just a few weeks before the Hollywood Foreign Press is set to hand out the coveted statues in January.

This is Meyers’ first time hosting the prestigious show, as he takes the reins from “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon, who led the proceedings this past January.

Before Meyers took on the high-profile role, there was speculation that the show would air without a host for the first time since 2009.

A hostless Golden Globes may sound odd to some, but since its inaugural event in 1944, the black tie awards show never had a host (save for one year in 1995), until Ricky Gervais emceed at the 68th Golden Globes in 2010.

Gervais went on to host for three consecutive years before Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took over hosting duties for their own three-year run. When they stepped away, Gervais came back to host in 2016 and Fallon followed.

Meyers has been gaining steam among late night shows for his frequent and in-depth commentary criticizing President Donald Trump.

His track record for hosting awards shows has been minor, but not unimpressive. The 43-year-old comic led the 2014 Emmys and famously lampooned Trump — who was then simply a businessman and reality personality — during the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2018.

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, was recently selected to be next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador, an honor formerly titled Miss Golden Globe, and therefore will be responsible for distributing the prized statuettes to the well-deserving winners. Check out the video below to hear more.