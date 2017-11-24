Red Bank Must Beat Powerful Alcoa to Advance to State Championship Game

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF) Three of our Chattanooga area high school football teams are looking to punch their ticket to the state championship game tonight, including Red Bank. The Lions have come a long ways in reaching their first semifinal playoff game since 2000.

But in order to take the next step this evening, Red Bank will have to beat Alcoa, who has won 15 state championships.

Despite a 3-8 record in 2015, Lions coach Chad Grabowski told his young players they had future potential.

Said Grabowski:”Talked to several of the freshmen and several of the sophomores and said if you work hard and put our goals high enough and did the right things, then we had a chance to put ourselves in that spot to play for a championship.”

Said defensive end Jamel Davis:”It gave me an extra spark because I was like we could do this. So we always talked about it. We always had that confidence that we can do what we can do.”

The Lions can do a lot offensively with Zay Brown at running back, and then the X-factor at receiver in Calvin Jackson.

Said Brown:”It gives them huge problems because they don’t know what to stop. If they triple team him. Because if they triple team him, you’re going to run it. If they put nine in the box, like most of the teams do, we’re going to throw it over their heads.”

Defensively, Red Bank can pressure the quarterback with a pair of book ends.

Said Grabowski:”Jamel is brute strength. Big ol’ defensive lineman at D-end on one side. Then you have Ivan (Young) on the other side, who is a speed guy. They have to worry about those guys all the time. If they worry about one, the other one is going to get you. If you worry about both of them, then somebody else is going to find a way to get to you.”

But will Red Bank be able to get to Alcoa tonight.

The Lions have played the East Tennessee dynasty in each of the last two seasons and lost by a combined score of 76-0.

Said Davis:”Ever since we played them, we know how they play. We know what it’s going to be like once we get up there. It’s going to be a whole lot of energy, so we just have to go out there and play our game. Nothing can change.”

Reporter:”What makes Alcoa Alcoa?

Said Grabowski:”They have all the pieces in the right place and do everything at the right time all the time.”(chuckles)