JCPenney at Hamilton Place sees sales boost after earlier open on Thanksgiving

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. – Black Friday is a shopping tradition for Jessie Freeman, and on Thanksgiving Day she was at the JCPenney at Hamilton Place getting the deals early.

“I start my cooking early so it can be all ready by Thanksgiving and I wake up and get prepared to go to the store,” Freeman said.

Melanie Benson was also at the store on Thanksgiving.

Every year for about 20 years she and her family hit up Black Friday deals.

She plans, keeps a notebook book of store hours, deals, and what she wants to buy.

“It’s just a fun family event and it gets kind of crazy and that’s even better,” Benson said.

People started lining up at JCPenney around 11:45 am.

The store opened at 2pm.

Falguni Patel and her family were a little shocked that they were the first ones at the door.

“I thought that there maybe a big line by 11:45, but I’ve never came before,” Patel said.

The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics released a survey of people considering to shop through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The survey found that 20 percent plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day, 70 percent on Black Friday, and 48 percent on Cyber Monday.

The JCPenney at Hamilton Place opened one hour earlier on Thanksgiving, and in the first few hours of business they started seeing a sales boost compared to last year.

“The first four hours of business this year is running ahead of the first four hours of business from last year. So I couldn’t be happier with the crowds and folks are buying that’s for sure,” JCPenney at Hamilton Place General Manager Nathan Harrold said

The hottest selling items at the store were air fryers for $19.99 and Sony Playstations for $199.

Harrold said both sold out in around an a hour.