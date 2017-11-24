Hundreds join Cabela’s parking lot party for Black Friday

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) – Hundreds braved the cold this Black Friday in Ringgold at Cabelas.

Many showed up after finishing up Thanksgiving festivities Thursday night.

Savannah Sjoding was near the front of the line since she showed up at 6:30 that day before.

She said, “We had seen the ad that they were doing something like this and that they were giving out donuts and coffee and stuff, but we got a 10 dollar gift card so I guess that’s better than nothing.”

Phillip Sparn the markering Director says they host a party to get people excited about the holiday shopping season.

He explained, “We had a parking lot party. We had about 600 people outside waiting.. Very cold, but we had the heaters out, hot chocolate, coffee, donuts. We were just trying to get them excited and thanking them for being here because it’s cold.”

A lot of people were in line, but not alone. One group of first time Black Friday shoppers made it a family affair.

The Persall family said, “We wanted to buy a few goodies like maybe he wants a rifle a hunting riffle.”

The lines were backed up inside the store as well.

Shoppers explain, “Bout an hour standing in line, went shopping for a little bit then about an hour in line again.”

Overall it seemed that many came out for the giveaways that began at 2:30 am. Prizes ranged from small gift cards to $600 rifles – totaling about 8 thousand dollars in prizes over all!