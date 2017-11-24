Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 24, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

There’s a new Christmas event in Chattanooga – Holiday Cheer at the Pier.

Head over to Ross’s Landing to see a lighted boat parade with dozens of decorated boats.

You can also get pictures with Santa, check out local arts and crafts vendors, and food trucks.

The event lasts until 9 p.m., Friday.

If you like to ice skate, Ice on the Landing is back this holiday season at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

The outdoor rink is open daily, but is a fun weekend activity.

The price includes a two-hour session.

The rink is open until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, and 12 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

If you have plans to head to Nashville this weekend, the Cheekwood Holiday Lights are getting rave reviews.

Check out one million lights in the gardens, as you take a nice winter stroll.

There are also live reindeer, holiday carolers, and of course Santa Claus, to get you in the holiday spirit.

You can check out the lights at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens on various dates through Sunday, December 31.

Six Flags Over Georgia is also continuing its annual holiday festival – Holiday in the Park.

You can see more than one million LED lights, and dozens of Christmas trees, in this winter wonderland.

There will also be spirited holiday shows.

This special event is happening on select days at the park until January 3.