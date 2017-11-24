Derrick Rose leaves Cavaliers to handle “personal matter”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Injured point guard Derrick Rose has been excused from the Cavaliers to handle a personal matter.

A team spokesman said Friday that Rose, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, has not been with the team since Wednesday and there is no timetable on when he’ll return.

ESPN is reporting that the former league MVP is “re-evaluating his future in the NBA.”

Rose has played in just seven games this season and has been slowed by a left ankle injury sustained on Oct. 20 in Milwaukee. He’s averaging 14.3 points per game in his first season with Cleveland.

Rose’s career has been slowed by knee injuries. He sat out the 2012-13 season and played only 10 games the following year due to injury.

He signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract this summer with Cleveland to be the team’s backup point guard but was rushed into a starting role as Isaiah Thomas is out with a hip injury.

Share:

Related Videos

JCPenney at Hamilton Place sees sales boost after earlier open on Thanksgiving
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
JCPenney at Hamilton Place sees sales boost after earlier open on Thanksgiving
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County shoppers begin Thanksgiving Day
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Community Kitchen delivers Thanksgiving meals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now