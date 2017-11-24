CPD investigates shooting after victim arrives at local hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Police are investigating a shooting after receiving a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. on 2500 block E. 19th St.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a local hospital after reports of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment via personal vehicle.

21-year-old Quincy McConnell suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He stated to police he was walking in the 2500 block of E. 19th St. when he was shot by a party in a passing vehicle

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.