Celebrities re-ignite fight to free woman in prison for life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Celebrities have reinvigorated the fight to free a Tennessee woman imprisoned for life after she shot and killed a man who solicited her as a prostitute in 2004.

On social media, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian West, Lebron James and others have said Cyntoia Brown was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.

The 29-year-old won’t be parole eligible until she turns 67.

She says she lived with an abusive man who forced her into prostitution.

Prosecutors say Brown killed the man who solicited her to rob him.

Her attorney, Charles Bone, says a court appeal is pending and he’s petitioning the governor and parole officials for reduced prison time.

He says some celebrities have reached out.

