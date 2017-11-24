Boats light up the Tennessee River during the 2017 Holiday Cheer at the Pier

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Christmas spirit was alive on and along the Tennessee River Friday night.

The 2017 Holiday Cheer at the Pier brought in vendors, food, music, and Santa to Ross’s Pier.

“It’s great. It’s right after always the day after Thanksgiving and kind of kicks off Christmas season,” Marty Puryear with Erwin Marine Riverfront said.

As the sky turned dark, boats got bright.

A bunch of people watched one of the highlight’s of the event, a lighted boat parade.

Several decorated boats participated in the parade including one that looked like Santa’s sleigh.

On another boat’s side you could see “have a nauti Christmas” written in lights.

Riding along in one of the other boats were several minions from the movie Despicable Me in Santa hats.

Holiday Cheer at the Pier is am annual event has been going on in Chattanooga for several years.

“It’s a group of people getting together to make this happen, just planning it, organizing it you know we start back in October organizing it, planning,” Puryear said.

This year there were fireworks at the event, which is different from last year.

“Last year with the drought and fires up in Signal Mountain and places like that we, we couldn’t have fireworks,” Puryear said.

Locally owned businesses Weekly fig, Erwin Marine, and the Southern Belle came together to make the event happen.