Trump visits service members on Thanksgiving, and reignites Twitter feud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump kept up a commander-in-chief Thanksgiving tradition Thursday, meeting with and calling American service members to mark Thanksgiving.

“Look at the muscles on that guy. Can I beat him in an arm wrestling contest?” Mr. Trump said at a U.S. Coast Guard station near his South Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, handing out turkey sandwiches with first lady Melania Trump.

But Mr. Trump wasted no time using the holiday to brag about his administration’s accomplishments.

“The stock market on Friday hit the all-time high, the highest it’s ever been. Ever. In your whole long life,” Mr. Trump said.

On the first day of his Thanksgiving vacation, Mr. Trump also resumed a Twitter feud with LaVar Ball, the father of a UCLA basketball player. The elder ball had questioned how much credit the president should get for the release of his son, who was arrested with two teammates in China for stealing sunglasses.

The dispute caught the eye of Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, who noted that the president “regularly attacks high-profile African-Americans to feed supporters’ belief that the system is rigged for minorities.” Mr. Trump replied:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

The White House did not respond to a CBS News request for clarification.

Following his early-morning tweets, Mr. Trump made his second visit in as many days to his local golf club, spending about four hours there. Thursday night, the first family will share a Thanksgiving meal together at the winter White House.