Thousands Flock to Grateful Gobbler Walk

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thousands of people participated in the Grateful Gobbler at Coolidge Park, and it’s all for a good cause.

The 18th Annual Grateful Gobbler took place Thursday morning.

More than 4,600 people turned out.

The 5K walk, run, stroll, or roll is for the McClellan Shelter for Families. All money raised from the walk goes directly to the shelter.

Organizers say they were impressed with the turnout, and glad they could offer this family fun event.

“Well, I think especially on Thanksgiving families have the opportunity to know they have made a difference and to do something as a family that is fun and relaxing,” said organizer Stan McCright.

First year participants say they enjoyed the walk, and plan on doing it again.

“I like spending time with my family a lot and walking around and seeing new places,” said participant Isabella Maniscalco.

Organizers estimate the event raised more than $200,000 for the shelter.