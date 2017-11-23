Salvation Army Serves Meals to Tenn. Valley Seniors in Need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Salvation Army volunteers are spending this Thanksgiving serving area senior citizens.

They delivered Thanksgiving meals to more than 500 low-income seniors in the Tennessee Valley who are homebound.

“I just feel like it is a good way to give back to the community, because I have been blessed with a lot of things and it is just a way to make people have a blessed Thanksgiving day,” said volunteer Donna Gibson. “A lot of these people don’t get out all day long, and they don’t see anyone all day long, so hopefully we can make their day good.”

“I cooked when I was younger. I am 71 years old now. I don’t have time to pick greens and make potato salad and all that. I thank God they all are doing this,” said recipient Shirley Stevenson.

The meals included turkey, potatoes, green beans, dressing, cranberry sauce, a roll, and pie.

The non-profit organization will also serve federal inmates and their families.