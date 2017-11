DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – State labor officials are releasing new unemployment numbers for northwest Georgia this Thanksgiving.

They say the number of Dalton’s employed residents fell last month, but not enough to make the jobless rate increase.

The number of working people dropped by 947, down to 59,812.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.9 percent in September and October.

Labor officials say this rate is still better than what it was this time last year, with unemployment at 6.3 percent.