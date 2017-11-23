Mandy Gonzalez on balancing “Madam Secretary” and “Hamilton”

Mandy Gonzalez has a busy schedule working on CBS drama “Madam Secretary” and the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.”

“I film ‘Madam Secretary’ usually in the mornings,” she explained. “I arrive on set at 6 a.m.”

At CBS’ “The Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Gonzalez told hosts Keltie Knight and Kevin Frazier that she is thankful to have understanding cast mates.

Play Video CBS This Morning Morgan Freeman on “Madam Secretary” and iconic voice Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman arguably has one of the most distinctive careers and voices in Hollywood. He made a name for himself with hit…

“They couldn’t be more supportive,” she said, adding that “Madam Secretary” star Tea Leoni dropped by “Hamilton” on Wednesday night with her children. “They’re very proud of me, which is incredible.”

Gonzalez said it’s been especially busy on Broadway because of the holiday season, but she enjoys the energy.

“It’s a great time to be on Broadway,” she said. “It’s a great time to be on ‘Hamilton’ … People have waited a year to see the show and we feel it on the stage.”

Knight and Frazier put Gonzalez on the spot and asked if she could snag “Hamilton” tickets for them.

“I definitely know who to talk to, so I’ll have those conversations,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also talked about her social media campaign, #FearlessSquad.

“It’s thrilling because I think in order for your dreams to come true, you need your squad behind you,” she said. “If you don’t have a squad, you can be part of mine. Just hashtag #FearlessSquad.”