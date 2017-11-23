HCSO: Deputies Catch Swimming Burglary Suspect

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County deputies say they’ve arrested a burglary suspect, after he tried to swim away from them.

Investigators say Stephen Henshaw tried to break into Chattanooga Fish-n-Fun Thursday morning.

The owner contacted the sheriff’s office about the break-in, after being notified by his security system.

When deputies go to the scene, they say Henshaw took off on a motorcycle, heading toward Chester Frost Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies chased Henshaw until he wrecked his bike near one of the boat ramps in the park.

Officials say he got in the water and tried to swim away, but deputies got help from an onlooker with a boat, and pulled Henshaw safely from the water into custody.

Henshaw is facing several charges, including evading arrest and vandalism.

The investigation is ongoing.