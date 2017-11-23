Hamilton County shoppers begin Thanksgiving Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Shoppers lined up outside of JCpenney at Hamilton Place before the doors opened on Thanksgiving day.

Black friday is a shopping tradition for Jessie Freeman, and as stores are opening on Thanksgiving, she’s made sure to save some room for that too.

Freeman said, “I start my cooking early so it can be all ready by thanksgiving and I wake up, and get prepared to go to the store”.

Every year for about 20 years Melanie Benson and her family hit up Black Friday deals.

She plans – keeping a notebook of store hours, deals, and what she wants to buy.

Benson said, “It’s just a fun family event and it gets kinda crazy and that’s even better”.

People started lining up at JCpenney around 11:45. The store opened at two.

Falguni Patel and her family were a little shocked they were the first ones at the door.

“I thought that maybe there would be a big line by 11:45, but I’ve never came before so” explained Patel, “nobody here and we were excited, go, go, go”.

The National Retail Federation surveyed people considering to shop through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The survey found 20 percent plan to shop on Thanksgiving day, 70 percent on Black Friday, and 48 percent on Cyber Monday.

Jcpenney opened one hour earlier on Thanksgiving, and in the first few hours of business, they’re already seeing a sales boost compared to last year.

The hottest selling items at the store were air fryers for $19.99 and Playstations for $199. Both sold out in around an a hour.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas opened at eight this morning.

Cabela’s is getting into the Black Friday shopping spirit by holding a parking lot party at 2 am.