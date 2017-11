November 23, 2017, 7:10 AM | President Trump is spending Thanksgiving Day at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Thursday morning, he tweeted, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER.” The president plans to meet congressional leaders next week to discuss a busy agenda for the end of the year. Errol Barnett reports.

