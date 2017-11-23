Auburn Feeling Confident Heading Into Iron Bowl Showdown

Top ranked Alabama against sixth ranked Auburn.

The Iron Bowl winner gets the SEC West title and a trip to the league championship game, not to mention a possible shot at a national title.

That prompted Tigers running back Kerryon Johnson to proclaim–“it should be one for the ages”.

It didn’t appear Auburn would be playing a high stakes game against Bama after losing to LSU in October.

But that team must seem like a distant memory after the Tigers ripped number one ranked Georgia 40-17 two weeks ago on the Plains.

Said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn:”Our guys played their best game two weeks ago when the pressure was the highest. The good thing for us. We have experience with that. Now this is a different team. Okay. They’re very talented. They’re used to winning. They’ve won a lot. So this is a big challenge for us, but I really like where our team is at. I like our mind set.”

Auburn and Alabama kick at 3:30pm Saturday on News 12 Now.