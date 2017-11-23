I-24 slows on predicted busiest day of Thanksgiving travel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lonnie Perrin made a quick stop at the Tennessee Welcome Center before hitting the road again.

He and his family were headed from Florida to Washington D.C. to be with more family on Thanksgiving Day.

“The reason we came this way, we usually go through Atlanta, we knew Atlanta around this time was probably going to be deadlock,” Perrin said.

Wednesday night vehicles flooded I-24 and slowed down traffic in Chattanooga.

Pittsburgh resident Neil Miksic in town for vacation said traffic he came across Wednesday wasn’t as bad as it was on Tuesday where he faced five to ten mile per hour congestion.

“Yesterday was really slow,” Miksic said.

Chattanooga Hamilton County AAA Field Manager Karen Sanchez said in Tennessee AAA projects that 1.6 million people will travel with 95 percent going 50 miles or more from home by car.

“AAA forecasts that the busiest day is Wednesday. Coming home it will be shared between Saturday and Sunday. It may be some people took Monday off as well, but Sunday is predicted to be the highest of those days,” Sanchez said.

She added that prices at the pump will likely be the highest they’ve been since 2014, but there could be a 5 to 10 cent decrease over the weekend.

“To find the best prices go where there are multiple stations in the area, avoid airport areas, and on and off ramps off the interstate. And also rural areas,” Sanchez said.

Despite higher prices, AAA forecasts that this thanksgiving travel season will be the busiest it’s been in a dozen years.