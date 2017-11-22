Weather Update: Tuesday Night, November 21, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Cool And Dry Weather Continue Through Thanksgiving & Our Holiday Weekend!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. It will be dry and chilly , with lows in the upper 30’s to near 40.

Wednesday: The busiest travel day of the year, lots of sunshine, breezy, and cooler weather expected with highs in the low to mid 50’s. If you’re going to be traveling this weekend, and especially if you’re going to be driving...Please Remember Don’t Text & Drive !

Clear skies will continue Wednesday night. It will cold again with lows around freezing.

Looking ahead to Thursday : After a frosty start, lots of sunshine and continued cool with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. More dry weather for Friday and the first half of the weekend with highs around 60. Breezy and colder weather is expected to return for the second half of the weekend and into the first part of next week with highs closer to 50 and lows near 30.

Realistically, there is little to no chance of rain until the middle part of next week, if then.