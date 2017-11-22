Vols Need Win Over Rival Vanderbilt to Avoid First Ever Eight Loss Season.

The Vols close out their regular season Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Last year the Commordores upset the Vols 45-34, likely keeping Tennessee out of the Sugar Bowl.

Vandy has won 3 of the last 5 meetings against their in-state rival.

Said Vols linebacker Colton Jumper:”It’s our last game. It is a rivalry game. That’s always in the back of our mind. They had our number last year.”

Added receiver Brandon Johnson:”We took a tough loss last year. This year is just. Like our coach said, we shouldn’t need anymore motivation than what it already is.”

Tennessee is 4-7 overall with all seven losses coming in the SEC. The Vols need a win over Vanderbilt to avoid

the first ever eight loss season in program history.