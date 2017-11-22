Texas congressman apologizes for circulation of nude photo

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, released an apology Wednesday for a nude photo of him that circulated around the internet this week.

“While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women,” Barton said in a statement to CBS News. “Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”

The censored selfie, which made its public debut via an anonymous Twitter account, was accompanied by a sext reading “I want u soo bad. Right now. Deep and hard.” It is unknown how the account acquired the photo of Barton.

Although this comes as Congress is grappling with accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment against Sen. Al Franken, Michigan Rep. John Conyers and Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, Barton’s case appears to differ in that this may have involved a consensual relationship. Barton may be a victim, in that Texas has a law against “revenge porn,” that is, the posting of sexually explicit images online without an individual’s consent. A conviction could result in a $4,000 fine and one-year jail sentence.

While Barton announced this month that he plans to run for re-election, he told the Texas Tribune he is now reconsidering. When asked if he plans to step down, a spokesperson for Barton told CBS that “Joe Barton is not resigning.”

Barton, Texas’s longest-serving Congressman, joined the House in 1985 and previously served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce committee.