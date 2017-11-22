Tennessee man arrested, charged with making holiday threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Federal authorities say a man who threatened on social media to kill people in Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day has been arrested.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Knoxville says 43-year-old Franklin Delano Jeffries II was taken into custody in Knoxville on Wednesday and charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

An arrest affidavit says Jeffries posted on Facebook that “I built a bomb and everyone in Knoxville will die on Thanksgiving.” The affidavit shows that Jeffries said “I don’t even have a bomb” when he was arrested.

Jeffries appeared in U.S. District Court and was held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 29. His public defender did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

