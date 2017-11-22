Tennessee judge behind inmate sterilization program rebuked

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee judge who offered inmates less jail time if they voluntarily underwent birth control procedures has been publicly reprimanded by state judicial regulators.

The Tennessean reports White County judge Sam Benningfield received a Nov. 15 letter of reprimand from the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, saying he’d acted in a way that threatened public confidence in the judicial system.

A public reprimand doesn’t tangibly affect a judge’s ability to work.

In May, Benningfield signed a standing order providing 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who agreed to free vasectomies and women who agreed to free Nexplanon implants. He issued another order in July rescinding the practice after backlash.

Benningfield and White County Sheriff Oddie Shoupe have been named in several lawsuits as a result of the program.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
I-24 slows on predicted busiest day of Thanksgiving travel
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Girls Capture NW Whitfield Thanksgiving Tournament
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Receiver Jauan Jennings Dismissed from the Team After Video Tirade Ripping Coaching Staff
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • Leean

    About freaking time. But I don’t think they should have a trade off like that. I think EVERY state it SHOULD be law that men and women get sterilized if they have been in the “system” and have kid/kids.. they should never not be able to make kids. Look druggies are NOT responsible the are druggies all they care about is getting there fix. So you think they are going to take the time and “becareful” nope that is why they are so many babies/ kids out here that are either unwanted or there grandparents are rising them. And the states are PAYING for them Tax payers RESPONSIBLE people is having to pay for medicaid, foodstamps for all these druggies that don’t care and who are throwing there kids away. Why should tax payers have to pay for the druggies that gets out here and steals cheats the system and they are getting a FREE ride.But the LAW ABIDING PEOPLE is having to pay over and over. I know a girl she has 4 kids ages newborn- 10yrs and they are in the system .People has taken them in and all she cares about is getting her next fix. And everybody around her is having to pay for her mistakes over and over. It’s not the kids fault.It’s the not carrying no love so called sperm doners . So, yes fix them . If they are in the system and they have kids or they are JUST starting a life of crime STERILIZE THEM MEN AND WOMAN.

More News»
News 12 Now