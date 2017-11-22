Tennessee dismisses injured WR Jauan Jennings from team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has dismissed wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the team after he ripped the Volunteers’ coaching staff in a profanity-laced video posted on Instagram.

Vols interim head coach Brady Hoke said in a statement he made the decision “in consultation with” athletic director John Currie.

In his video, Jennings used the words “lying,” ”fake” and “snake” to describe the coaches. He said the “coaching staff (is) holding us back” and asked that Tennessee officials “bring us a coaching staff that’s honest.”

Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC) fired coach Butch Jones on Nov. 12. Hoke is Tennessee’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Jennings hasn’t played since injuring his wrist in a season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. He caught 40 passes for 580 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

