Rashida Jones responds to report that Pixar boss harassed her

While Rashida Jones says that Pixar does not offer an “equal creative voice” to women and people of color, she is denying a report that she quit working on “Toy Story 4” because of unwanted advances by Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.

Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack say in a statement first released to The New York Times on Tuesday that they left the company because of creative and philosophical differences. Their statement called on Pixar to do more to hire women and people of color for creative positions, including as directors.

The statement came hours after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lasseter made an “unwanted advance” toward Jones.

Jones and McCormack said they applauded unnamed sources included in the story who told the trade magazine Lasseter’s actions made them uncomfortable, but they disputed that Lasseter had been untoward toward Jones.

“The breakneck speed at which journalists have been naming the next perpetrator renders some reporting irresponsible,” Jones and McCormack said.

Lasseter announced that he is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.

In a vaguely-worded memo obtained by CBS News, Lasseter said he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable. He apologized to anyone who has received an unwanted hug or gesture and to those he has “let down.”

“It’s never easy to face your missteps, but it’s the only way to learn from them. As a result, I’ve been giving a lot of thought to the leader I am today compared to the mentor, advocate and champion I want to be. It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent,” Lasseter’s statement said.