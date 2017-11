LONGVIEW, Texas (WDEF) – A murder suspect from Polk County has been arrested in Longview, Texas.

36 year old Valrie Ann Hart was picked up by U.S. Marshals Service and a Texas drug enforcement unit on Tuesday.

She faces a variety of charges, including aggravated robbery and homicide.

The case involves the death of two men in Old Fort back in March.

Their bodies were found in a home on Amber Way.

Investigators found a suspect vehicle that was dumped at Love’s Truck Stop in Charleston.