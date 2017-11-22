New Doug Jones ad shows names, faces of each Roy Moore accuser

A new ad from Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race displays the names and faces of the women who claim Republican Roy Moore pursued them when they were teenagers.

The ad, paid for by Jones’ campaign and titled, “Immoral,” was released Wednesday.

“Leigh Corfman,” the ad begins. “Beverly Young Nelson. Debbie Wesson Gibson. Gloria Thacker Deason. Gena Richardson. Wendy Miller Kelly Harrison Thorp. And the list is growing. They were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them. Now they are women, witnesses to us all of his disturbing conduct. Will we make their abuser a U.S. senator? Tina Johnson. Becky Gray.”

When the allegations against Moore first began to emerge, Jones did not explicitly mention the accusations against him in ads, but now, the ads have become more pointed. An ad Jones’ campaign released earlier this week, titled “Voices,” quoted President Trump’s daughter and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who have both said they have no reason to doubt Moore’s accusers.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” reads a quote from Ivanka Trump in that ad.

“I have no reason to doubt these young women,” the ad quotes Attorney General Jeff Sessions as saying in recent Senate testimony.

But on Tuesday, in the first time Mr. Trump has addressed the allegations personally, the president said people need to listen to Moore’s side of the story.

“He denies it, look he denies it,” Mr. Trump said. “If you look at what is really going on, if you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also.”