Georgia boy whose transplant was delayed gets new kidney

ATLANTA (AP) – A potentially life-saving kidney transplant has given a Georgia family a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

A.J. Burgess, who will be 3 in January, was born without kidneys. Mawuli Davis, a lawyer for A.J.’s parents, said they got word Tuesday evening that a kidney from a dead donor was available, and the toddler had a successful transplant Wednesday morning.

A.J. had been scheduled to get a kidney from his father, Anthony Dickerson, last month. But the family was surprised when Emory University Hospital said they would have to wait until Dickerson, who’s had a number of run-ins with the law, could show that he had complied with the conditions of his parole for three months.

The hospital later acknowledged and apologized for a breakdown in communication with the family.

