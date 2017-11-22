Collegedale growth results in future development plans

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Work will be underway early next year on a new shopping complex on Old Lee Highway in Collegedale.

The announcement came after a meeting of city leaders, and it will add at least two more restaurants in that fast growing area.

The multi-million project, which will include a Chick-Fil-A, has received preliminary approval from Collegedale officials, and it’s been turned over to the city engineering staff for final approval.

The tract is close to Zaxby’s restaurant.

City manager Ted Rogers says the space is about 3 acres near the interstate thanks to TDOT.

“I believe when the roadway was re-done a few years back, some of that right of way was declared surplus property. And so I believe someone bought the property and simply is now developing the property.”

Rogers says the latest development is no surprise since Collegdale is just responding to the impact of large industries like Volkswagen and Amazon.

“I think it’s all inclusive. I think its the good family-wage jobs in the area. I think the economy is good around here–there’s uh single-family, multi-family housing being built, uh…there’s just a lot of different things, yeah.”

TDOT Roads and highway projects will add to the expansion.

“Apison pike, all the way just past 4 corners at the intersection of Ooltewah Ringgold road, is now 5 lanes with sidewalks both sides. ”

With projects like the latest planned shopping center, that part of Hamilton county is getting statewide exposure.

“Collegedale, greater Collegedale area, is one of the fastest growing cities in Tennessee.”